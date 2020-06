ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Several dozen people gathered at North Attleboro Middle School on Sunday for a vigil in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

At approximately two o’clock they took a knee in silence for nine minutes.

This is the second vigil of its kind held in North Attleboro in recent weeks following the death of George Floyd on May 25.

A civil rights rally happening now in North Attleboro. The organizer, an 18-year-old, starting off by leading the crowd to kneel in silence for 9 minutes @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Apd4YSSwmO — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) June 28, 2020

The teenage organizers worked with the town, school department and police to coordinate use of the field and parking lot for Sunday’s vigil.