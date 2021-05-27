North Attleboro shooting victim identified as investigation continues

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Homicide detectives are working to figure out who shot and killed a man inside his North Attleboro apartment Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was identified Thursday by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office as Peter C. Schifone, 38.

The DA’s office said police responded to a reported shooting on High Street around 4 p.m. and arrived to find Schifone suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

No word so far on any suspects or what may have led up to the shooting.