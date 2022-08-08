NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The pastor of a North Attleboro Catholic parish is on administrative leave following an investigation into alleged misconduct, according to the Diocese of Fall River.

The announcement about Rev. Rodney Thibault was made at this weekend’s services at the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish.

The allegations do not involve a minor, the Diocese added.

As a priest on leave, Thibault is not permitted to exercise public ministry nor present himself as a priest in public settings.

Rev. Michael Ciryak will serve as temporary administrator of the parish.

Thibault was first assigned to North Attleboro in 2019 as a pastor of the town’s three former parishes, which were merged into one to form the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in 2020.