NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — North Attleboro police say someone’s been using the department’s business phone number to commit a gift card scam.

The department posted a warning about the scam on Facebook, saying the suspect is claiming to be a federal agent and using a program to make it appear as though the call is coming from a legitimate source, also known as “spoofing.”

“These scams are often elaborate and technologically advanced while the suspects become more and more convincing as they commit these crimes,” the department wrote. “If you think you are being scammed, you are.”

The department said no federal agency or police department will arrest someone for not sending them a gift card as requested. Police said the best thing to do if you think you’re being scammed is to simply hang up.