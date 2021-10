ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Traffic is backed up for miles as police respond to a crash involving a North Attleboro police cruiser.

Massachusetts State Police said the cruiser was parked on I-95 South near Exit 4 as part of a construction detail when it was hit.

#MAtraffic Troopers responding to Route 95 southbound South of Exit 5 in #Attleboro for a North Attleboro Police Cruiser struck while at construction detail. Two right lanes closed at this time, left lane open for travel. Injuries reported. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 1, 2021

Police said injuries have been reported, though the severity and number of people injured is unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.