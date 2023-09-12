NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — North Attleboro was one of the hardest-hit areas in Massachusetts with flooding over the last 24 hours, according to state officials.

Emergency management has been on the ground helping first responders as homeowners are desperately trying to clean up with more rain in the forecast for Wednesday.

North Attleboro town officials have since announced that they’re teaming up with the Red Cross to distribute clean-up kits on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Department of Public Works on Smith Street while supplies last. They can also fill their own sandbags there.

Gov. Maura Healey toured some of the damage in the community on Tuesday.

Town officials said it was the second time they saw 10 inches of rain in a 72-hour span, which lead to several reports of flooding roads and homes.

The flooding was so bad in spots that an emergency operations center (EOC) was activated by Fire Chief Christopher Coleman for residents in need at North Attleboro Middle School.

Heavy rains over the last few days have caused a river to overflow into the parking lot of a North Attleboro apartment complex. Here you can see the water almost covering the wheels of a car in the lot. I’ll have more all morning on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/MkX7MomLB1 — Jake Holter (@JakeHolterTV) September 12, 2023

A state of emergency was declared by town officials and representatives from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) then responded to the EOC.

Residents of Old Post Road were seen pumping water out of their basements to save their homes. A culvert on that road crumbled, forcing part of the street to close.

“​It was like rapids coming up over the edge of the wall,” said Jennifer Sunday, who lives nearby. “People were still trying to drive through it—so they would, and then their cars would stall out.”

“‘Turn around, don’t drown’ is a key phrase,” Coleman added. “If you see flooded waters, do not drive through it. Your car is not going to make it and then it’s just going to require you to be rescued by the fire department.”

WATCH: School bus drives through flooded road in Attleboro (Story continues below.)

Coleman said that in his 26 years with the department, this was one of the most intense storms he’s ever seen.

Sunday said she spent Tuesday picking up license plates from those stalled cars, though her home was not spared from Mother Nature’s force.

Healey said she has reached out to the Biden administration and members of the congressional delegation for help.

“My deepest sympathies to folks who have been devastated by this flooding,” Healey said. “I’m here for a reason—because I want to make sure we are operational and doing all we can working with local state and federal officials and partners to bring relief to residents in communities.”

WATCH: North Attleboro officials discuss cleanup efforts