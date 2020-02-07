North Attleboro mom lends gowns to girls preparing for prom

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Tara Croteau had a home full of dresses, but she didn’t know what to do with them.

After her two daughters graduated from high school, she continuously pondered what to do with the 22 dresses they had from years of attending high school and college proms and homecoming events.

That’s when she decided to round up the dresses at her home, as well as dresses donated from the community, and give them to those who can’t afford to buy a new one.

Courtesy: The Dance Card

“When a girl walks into a store for a prom dress and the dresses are $400 to $500, most can’t afford that,” Croteau said. “They will walk right out and say ‘I guess I can’t go.'”

Croteau has collected nearly 100 dresses for what she calls “The Dance Card.”

She said in all, a dress, makeup, hair styling, shoes and jewelry can run anywhere up to $1,000. She also said tickets to get into the event are usually another $75.

As part of her initiative, she set up a Facebook shop where she posts each dress so girls can feel like they’re shopping online.

Any girl who likes a certain dress can message her and set up a meeting time to try it on.

Croteau asks anyone who participates to return the dress after the event so someone else can wear it the following year.

The Dance Card also teamed up with Attleboro High School to open up a pop-up shop, which allows girls to try on and pick their dresses at the school. The shop will be available to students on Feb. 13 between 2:30-8 p.m.