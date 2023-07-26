NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A man accused of stabbing three friends, killing two of them, was convicted on Wednesday.

Daniel Randall was found guilty of two counts of murder, one count of armed assault with intent to murder, and one count of mayhem, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Randall fatally stabbed Aidan Hanrahan and Joshua Lemken, both 21, on Aug. 29, 2019. A third man, Erik Lundstedt, was also stabbed but survived.

The group of friends had gathered that night to celebrate Hanrahan’s birthday, the DA’s office said. When police arrived on scene, they found Lunstedt outside the home, leaning against a car and covered in blood.

Lemken was then found laying on the stairs with injuries to his abdomen, while Hanrahan was slouched over the end of a bed with a stab wound to his neck, according to police.

Hanrahan was pronounced dead at the scene and Lemken was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Randall previously told investigators he pulled the knife on his friends because he believed the three of them were going to jump him for drugs. Police said none of the victims were armed.

This story will be updated after Randall’s sentencing at 2 p.m.