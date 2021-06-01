North Attleboro homicide suspect to appear in court

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An East Providence man is set to appear in court on Tuesday in connection with a deadly shooting in Attleboro last week.

Adam Walker, 33, was arrested Friday night in Swansea and charged with murder, carrying an illegal firearm, and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.

Authorities responding to a home on High Street around 4 p.m. Wednesday found Peter Schifone, 38, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The homicide left neighbors shocked.

“It’s scary, North Attleboro is a quiet town, I’ve been here since 1990, normally we don’t have stuff like this going on, it’s scary,” Cindy Baker said.

“I’m hoping North Attleboro stays a quiet town, I just don’t want one thing to spark, and then next thing you know it turns into a bad neighborhood, a bad town,” Christian Leach added.

The motive unknown and it is unclear how Walker and Schifone may have known each other.

The DA’s office says the investigation is still active and ongoing.