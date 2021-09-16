North Attleboro firefighters save man’s life during flight to Chicago

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A group of off-duty North Attleboro firefighters are being hailed as heroes after they helped an airline passenger who was suffering a medical emergency Thursday morning.

Deputy Chief Michael Chabot said the firefighters were on board a flight from Boston to Chicago when a man began experiencing symptoms consistent with a seizure.

The firefighters quickly jumped into action and began performing CPR on the unresponsive man, according to Chabot. Once the man’s pulse returned, the firefighters stabilized him for the remainder of the flight.

He was transported to an area hospital once the plane touched down.

“The heroic actions of these firefighters echo our mantra that we are never truly off-duty should any emergency occur,” Chabot said. “These men are to be commended for their rapid response and lifesaving efforts that helped to stabilize this man mid-flight. Their swift action and determination, even at 30,000 feet in the air, is a testament to their unwavering preparedness and professionalism.”

The group of firefighters were traveling to Colorado Springs to visit the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial which honors those who have died, including North Attleboro firefighters Chris Cornetta and Jack White.