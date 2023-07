NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews in North Attleboro were called to the Ledgeside Apartments to for a fire in the building.

Fire Chief Chris Coleman said one of the residents saw smoke and flames coming from the second floor.

There was no one inside the apartment at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the North Attleboro Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit.