No verdict after 2nd day of jury deliberations in Correia trial

BOSTON (WPRI) — The jury in the corruption trial of former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia will return to federal court on Thursday for its third day of deliberations.

Jurors spent Tuesday and Wednesday going over the 24 criminal counts against Correia which include extortion, bribery and wire fraud.

Jasiel Correia and family leave the courthouse after day 2 of jury deliberations end without a verdict pic.twitter.com/yzUYANM4bk — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) May 12, 2021

Not only do jurors need to decide whether Correia is guilty or not guilty of each individual count, but they also have testimony from three dozen witnesses and a mountain of evidence to consider. That’s why Assistant Dean Andy Horwitz, who leads the criminal defense clinic at Roger Williams University Law School, says it’s not surprising they’ve gone two days without a verdict.

“I would think they are probably just slowly and methodically going through a lot of evidence on a lot of counts,” he told 12 News.

Correia, 29, is accused of stealing more than $230,000 from investors in his startup company, accepting bribes from prospective marijuana business owners, and lying to the IRS. Prosecutors say he used the money to fund a “lavish lifestyle,” spending it on things like a Mercedes, designer clothes, and adult entertainment.

Correia denies the allegations. His defense team told the jury that while his client may have made mistakes, his decisions stemmed from naivete, not criminal intent.

Correia did not take the stand during the trial, and the judge told the jury not to infer anything from that.

“That’s how they’re instructed. It’s hard to imagine that in real life most people actually behave that way,” Horwitz said. “People want to hear from the defendant. They assume that the defendant has something to say.”

The omission of other witnesses, however, is typically considered by jurors. For example, Correia’s former chief of staff was not called to the stand, even though one of the counts against the former mayor is an allegation that he took a bribe from her, and she was present at some of the events described by other witnesses.

“They’re entitled to draw whatever reasonable inferences the presence or absence of evidence or of witnesses suggest,” Horwitz added.