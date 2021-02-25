No seat for Bristol County on COVID oversight panel that grilled Gov. Baker

FILE – In this Monday, May 2, 2016 file photo, the Massachusetts state flag flies in front of Boston City Hall. Native American groups in the state are rallying in front of the State House in Boston on Thursday, July 16, 2020, to urge passage of legislation banning the use of Indian mascots and creating a commission to review the state’s seal and motto. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker made an unusual appearance Thursday before a special legislative panel, getting grilled over his administration’s glitchy vaccine website.

The rare oversight hearing gave 17 senators and representatives the chance to question the governor about their constituents’ concerns — but not one of them was from Bristol County.

It’s unclear why legislative leaders declined to give a seat on the high-profile Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness to anyone from the state’s sixth-largest county, where roughly 8% of Massachusetts residents live and the cities of New Bedford and Fall River have been hit hard by the virus.

But it’s hardly the first time Bristol County residents have felt overlooked. Just last month, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell posted a much-discussed tweet showing that the state had opened no mass-vaccination sites south of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. (Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito quickly promised more help for the region once Mitchell spoke out.)

To those state officials who wonder why folks in SE Mass complain about being an afterthought on Beacon Hill, behold the state’s map of mass vaccination sites. @MayorPaulCoogan pic.twitter.com/7v2XjdB9xk — Jon Mitchell (@JonMitchellNB) January 15, 2021

Spokespersons for the co-chairs of the COVID-19 committee, Rep. Bill Driscoll Jr. and Sen. Jo Comerford, did not respond to a question Thursday about how the panel’s membership was determined and why Bristol County’s legislative delegation was snubbed.

“Sad that the South Coast continues to be an afterthought on Beacon Hill,” Evan Gendreau, chair of the Westport Republican Town Committee and a former state legislative candidate, tweeted Thursday. “New Bedford and Fall River are among the 20 communities that the state identified as the hardest hit by COVID, yet our area has no representation on the oversight panel.”

Cape Cod has a much smaller year-round population than Bristol County but got two seats on the pandemic panel: Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, and Rep. David Vieira, R-Falmouth.

(Voters can’t even easily examine the panel’s membership for themselves, because it is not listed on the legislative website’s joint committees page. 12 News obtained a copy of a news release listing the appointees.)

Shannon Jenkins, a political science professor and interim associate dean at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, said it makes a difference whether different parts of the state are at the table when decisions are made and differences hashed out.

“Research is pretty clear that representation matters,” Jenkins told 12 News. “Having a diversity of viewpoints involved in a decision-making process produces better results. There are a lot of ways to think about diversity. In today’s parlance, we often think of diversity in terms of racial, ethnic, or gender diversity, but diversity of place is another way to think about it.”

“While we share some concerns with other regions of the state (like the West) about lack of access to vaccines and vaccination sites in the region, this also coincides with challenges related to race, socioeconomic status, and more,” she said.

However, Jenkins noted that it’s also “hard to cover all grounds in committee assignments,” and noted that legislative leaders appeared to have taken into account other kinds of diversity beyond geography in putting together the committee’s membership.