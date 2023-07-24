NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford is hoping to nip littering in the bud.

The New Bedford Licensing Board voted unanimously Monday night to ban liquor stores from selling miniature bottles of alcohol, more commonly known as “nips.”

“Too many times, the nips will leave a package store — the next thing we know, we’re going to find them on the streets,” New Bedford Licensing Board Chairman Edmund Craig said.

The ban won’t go into effect until all of the city’s liquor stores sell off their current inventory of nips to be in compliance. Craig estimates that the ban will begin on or around Nov. 1.

Those who are for the ban believe it will cut down on excessive litter and illegal activities, such as underage drinking and drinking while driving.

“They can’t be recycled,” New Bedford resident Marissa Fay-Martin said of the mini alcohol bottles. “They’re going to be around when our great-great-great-great-grandchildren are here.”

But the decision isn’t sitting well with liquor store owners, who argue that the ban will significantly impact their bottom lines.

“We’ll have to consider cutting back hours and staff,” Freitas Package Store owner Mark Riley said. “[Nips are] about 15% of our business.”

Councilor Ian Abreu argued that nips only make up a small percentage of litter in New Bedford, adding that the ban unfairly targets liquor store owners.

“Let’s not punish hard working individuals … they have a right to earn a living,” he said. “I believe in adults being able to make adult decisions.”

Craig expressed support for a bottle bill at the state level that would allow residents to return nips for a 5-cent or 10-cent deposit. He said if similar legislation were to pass, their citywide ban could easily be amended.

In Massachusetts, it’s up to individual cities and towns to decide whether to ban nips. Attleboro attempted to ban nips back in 2020, but the proposal was struck down the city council.

There are currently nip bans in five Massachusetts communities: Chelsea, Falmouth, Mashpee, Newton and Wareham.

Rhode Island lawmakers mulled banning nips statewide last year, but the legislation was held for further study.