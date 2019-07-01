No bail for Fall River woman charged in Brockton road rage murder

BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts woman accused of fatally stabbing another woman in the neck during a confrontation will remain locked up for now.

Jacqueline Mendes, 32, of Fall River was ordered held without bail during her arraignment Monday morning, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said. She pleaded not guilty to charges of murder; assault and battery with intent to murder; and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Fall River Woman Held Without Bail, Charged In Stabbing Murder After Traffic Confrontation pic.twitter.com/3eqk1ytv7G — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) July 1, 2019

Police said Mendes stabbed Jennifer Landry, 41, of Brockton in the neck during a road rage incident in Brockton Friday. The DA’s office said Mendes fled the scene but turned herself in to Brockton police 15 minutes later. Landry, according to the DA’s office, died from her injuries at Boston Medical Center Saturday.

She’s due in Brockton District Court Aug. 8.