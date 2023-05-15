FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — …Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift fans from across New England will flock to Foxboro Friday as she kicks off three nights of sold-out shows at the first NFL stadium the singer ever headlined.

Swift is scheduled to perform at Gillette Stadium May 19, 20 and 21 as part of “The Eras” tour. She will be joined by Pheobe Bridgers for all three nights, as well as GAYLE on Friday and Saturday and Gracie Abrams on Sunday.

“The Eras” tour is Swift’s first since 2018. Her three-hour setlist includes more than 40 songs from her 10 albums, including two surprise songs that are different for every show.

If you were lucky enough to score tickets, have your outfit planned and your friendship bracelets ready, here’s everything you need to know:

Get there early!

Gillette Stadium is urging concertgoers to plan for an all-day event and to allow themselves plenty of time to get to there.

Parking Lots open at 2:30 p.m.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Concert begins at 6:30 p.m.

Parking

Gillette Stadium offers general parking for all ticket holders at no extra charge. Tickets are required to access the parking lots, and those who don’t have tickets will be turned away.

The main parking lot is located across the street on the opposite side of Route 1. Stadium-side parking passes are already sold out.

Rail service

The MBTA’s special event commuter trains will be taking hundreds of Swifties to and from Foxboro each night, though tickets for all three nights have already sold out.

Here’s the special event commuter train schedule for fans who bought tickets:

Friday, May 19 (Boston only):

Depart South Station: 4:05 p.m.

Depart Back Bay: 4:10 p.m.

Depart Dedham Corporate Center: 4:30 p.m.

Arrive at Foxboro Station: 5:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21:

Boston:

Depart South Station: 4:05 p.m.

Depart Back Bay: 4:10 p.m.

Depart Dedham Corporate Center: 4:30 p.m.

Arrive at Foxboro Station: 5:05 p.m.

Providence:

Depart Providence Station: 4:05 p.m.

Depart Pawtucket/Central Falls: 4:11 p.m.

Depart Attleboro: 4:25 p.m.

Depart Mansfield: 4:35 p.m.

Arrive at Foxboro Station: 5:20 p.m.

Entrances

Fans can enter Gillette Stadium through the Bank of America, CVS Health and Ticketmaster Gates. Those with field seats will only be allowed to enter through Enel Plaza.

VIP Club and suite ticketholders should enter via the E1, E2, W1, W2, W3 and W4 entrances.

The E2 and W2 entrances will be available for fans with disabilities who need assistance.

Security

Gillette Stadium has a clear bag policy, meaning fans can only bring one of the following:

One-gallon clear, plastic freezer bag (Does not exceed 11 x 11 inches)

Bag that is clear plastic, vinyl or PVC (Does not exceed 12 x 12 x 6 inches)

Small wristlet or wallet without a handle or strap (Does not exceed 6.5 x 4.5 inches)

The only exception is for medically necessary items that will be screened prior to entry. To request a medical exception, email teamops@gillettestadium.com at least two days prior to the concert.

Signs are allowed, though they can’t be larger than 11 x 17 inches and must be deemed appropriate.

The following items will also not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium:

GoPro/video cameras

Tripods/monopods

Professional cameras and cameras with detachable lenses

Selfie sticks

Strollers

Lasers

Umbrellas

Outside food and beverage

Balloons

Beach balls

Noisemakers

Battery-pack lights

Any other items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate by stadium management

Tickets

“The Eras” tour is completely sold out at Gillette Stadium.

Tickets are electronic and only accessible via a mobile device. It is recommended that fans add their tickets to a digital wallet, such a Apple Wallet or Google Pay, for easy access.

Gillette Stadium is completely cashless, meaning all transactions must be made with a credit or debit card.

Fans who brought cash will be able to grab Visa prepaid cards from one of eight cash-to-card kiosks located throughout the stadium.

Here’s what you need to know if you use a cash-to-card kiosk:

It doesn’t cost extra

There are no fees to use the card

Cards can be used anywhere, including outside of the stadium

The cards aren’t reloadable

Weather

Gillette Stadium is an open-air venue, which means all concerts are rain or shine. If the weather poses an immediate safety hazard, concertgoers will be given instructions for shelter until the concert is able to resume.

Plus — true Taylor Swift fans know that the singer loves performing the rain!

Merchandise

Everyone knows that when Taylor Swift comes to town, so does her iconic truck filled with merchandise.

Stay tuned! Details on how and where to get “The Eras” tour merchandise have not yet been announced, but will be released later this week.