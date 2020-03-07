Live Now
Newport man gets 6-10 years in prison for robbing pharmacy

SE Mass

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — A Newport man was sentenced to state prison Friday for robbing a Swansea pharmacy back in 2017.

Anthony M. Orr, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of unarmed robbery, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn. He was sentenced to serve six to ten years behind bars.

The robbery took place at the Rite Aid on Wilbur Avenue on Sept. 19, 2017. Swansea police said a masked man wearing a blue poncho and black gloves approached the counter and demanded the contents of the register and the safe. The suspect made off with about $2,000 cash.

Soon after, an officer who heard about the robbery over the radio stopped a speeding car, according to police. He saw black gloves in the driver’s pocket, police said, and then found a blue poncho in the car as well as $2,000 in the man’s pocket.

The DA’s office noted that Orr has served significant prison time in Maryland in the past.

