New website connects customers with Black-owned businesses in New Bedford area

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A new website has been created to connect people with Black-owned businesses in Southeastern Massachusetts.

Buy Black NB has an interactive map and directory of more than 75 Black-owned businesses in New Bedford and the surrounding community, and plans to continue to add more at no charge.

“In supporting local Black-owned businesses, we are working to close the racial wealth gap, strengthen our local economies, foster job creation, and celebrate Black culture,” the website states. “Our priority is to uplift the Black community and connect consumers with our beloved Black-owned businesses.”

The website is also selling T-shirts and tank tops, with 100% of the profits going to the New Bedford branch of the NAACP.

Black-owned businesses have seen a surge in sales recently as these types of campaigns make the rounds on social media.