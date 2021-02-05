Taunton mayor on vaccine rollout, demolition of Silver City Galleria

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — In an interview with 12 News at 4, Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell said the city is doing well with their COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The first vaccination clinic in the city for residents 75 and older opened Thursday and vaccinated about 200 people, according to the mayor.

“We have a plan in place,” O’Connell said. “We have not been sitting waiting to be told what to do.”

The city has vaccination clinics planned for Saturday and Tuesday as well, and is expecting to vaccinate over 300 people Saturday.

“We are on target and doing well,” she said.

Residents with questions about the vaccine can contact the city’s COVID-19 hotline at (774) 406-5898 or contact the mayor’s office.

12 News also asked O’Connell about the demolition of the Silver City Galleria, which she said could happen as soon as the middle of February.

“We are speaking with the developers on what their plan is for the property,” she said. “It’s most likely going to be some type of warehousing, industrial delivery.”

“The mall has been in decline for many, many years,” O’Connell added. “We are very excited to work with the developers. They want to move along quickly and get something built, create new jobs, new opportunity for our area and we are going to help them accomplish that.”

When asked about the Taunton city council’s recent 7-2 vote against a resolution condemning the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, O’Connell said many people felt the resolution wasn’t collaborative.

“They all had their reasons, and I’m not going to criticize people for personal reasons,” she said about the council vote. “I’ve got to tell you I condemn all violence, everywhere, against anyone for any reason, and I know that everyone on our city council does as well.”

Watch the full conversation in the video above.