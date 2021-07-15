New multi-purpose spot opens up on the New Bedford waterfront

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A new outdoor restaurant and entertainment spot has opened up on the waterfront in New Bedford and officials are hoping it will attract people to the area.

“We want people to understand that New Bedford is a city on the move, a city that is building, a city that people want to be in, and raise their kids in, and invest a good life in.” said Mayor Jon Mitchell.

Cisco Brewers Kitchen & Bar is located on the city’s south end at the old Davey’s Locker site on Rodney French Boulevard.

Guests were first welcomed on June 23rd, but the official ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Thursday.

The owners and partners were joined by Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, State Representative Tony Cabral, Mayor Jon Mitchell, and city councilors Ian Abreu, Joseph Lopes and Derek Baptiste, among others.

Mayor Mitchell said Lt. Gov. Polito’s presence was not just a photo-op, saying she was actively involved in state approvals needed in order to make this project happen.

“She understood very very well what this project meant to the city.” said Mitchell.

Polito applauded Cisco Brewers and local restaurateur Steve Silverstein for taking a chance on the Whaling City during a pandemic.

“There’s a lot on this city’s plate and they’re managing well and it’s a pleasure to see these things happen.” said Polito, “The government shouldn’t be the only driver of progress, you need the private sector, partners, and people like you to make things happen.”

At Cisco Brewers New Bedford, you’ll find seven bars, a beer garden, indoor sushi bar, two outdoor patios, yard games, live music, and more.

“This is a transformative project, this is what we need in cities.” said Rep. Cabral at the ribbon cutting.

“It gives people a reason to say ‘let’s go to New Bedford.'” echoed Mitchell.

Owners are hoping to get docks installed in a few months, so people can pull up on their boats.

Dogs are welcome.

“You can sit and enjoy a cocktail, watch the scallop boats go out, watch the ferries go out to the islands, and still be involved right here in the middle of New Bedford.” said Jamie Strobino, operating partner of Cisco Brewers.

Cisco Brewers originated in Nantucket and also has locations in Stamford, Connecticut and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, as well as a seasonal pop-up location in Boston’s seaport district.