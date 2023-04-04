ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for a new homeless shelter in Attleboro.

State Rep. James Hawkins said the shelter at 150 Pleasant St. will have 18 emergency adult beds and 22 studio apartments, along with support services for mental health, addiction and literacy.

Hawkins said the shelter is fully funded and professional staffed. He spoke Tuesday about the importance of the shelter and how lawmakers were able to drum up support from the community.

“We were very careful in the way we presented this to not surprise anybody,” Hawkins said. “They understood exactly what it was. It’s not the old school. People don’t hang out here. It’s a way that ends homelessness.”

Hawkins also noted that the shelter has access to public transportation and is a short distance away from Sturdy Memorial Hospital, MassHire and a library.