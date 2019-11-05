New Bedford woman who fatally stabbed ex over blunt sentenced

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford woman who stabbed her ex-boyfriend to death outside a Nauset Street car wash in 2017 is going to prison.

Zashairy Gonzalez, 25, was sentenced Friday to serve 16 to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter and other charges, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced Tuesday.

Gonzalez was charged in the September 2017 deadly stabbing of her ex-boyfriend Juan Roman, 45.

According to the DA’s office, the pair was arguing over a marijuana blunt.

Prosecutors said Gonzalez – while demanding Roman give her a blunt – slashed the tires on Roman’s car and smashed the windows with a rock. It was during the altercation Roman was fatally stabbed in the chest, they said.

“This was another senseless act of violence motivated by the victim refusing to provide the defendant with marijuana. The facts and circumstances of the incident, along with the defendant’s psychological history, were significant factors in the disposition of this case,” District Attorney Quinn said.

In addition to the state prison sentence, Judge Renee Dupuis also sentenced Gonzalez to an additional five years of supervised probation, which includes mandatory mental health and drug treatment counseling.