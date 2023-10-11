NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A 23-year-old New Bedford woman has died after her minivan collided with a flatbed tow truck in Boston over the weekend.

Massachusetts State Police say Kayla Bertoncini was driving on South Boston Bypass Road around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when, for reasons still under investigation, she crossed over the double yellow lines and hit the truck.

The truck was carrying a vehicle on its bed at the time of the crash, according to state police.

Bertoncini suffered serious injuries and was removed from the vehicle by state troopers. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The tow truck driver, identified only as a 65-year-old Rowley man, had minor injuries and was brought to the hospital for evaluation.

The crash remains under investigation.