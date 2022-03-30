NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford woman suspected of killing a man she was living with is due in court Wednesday.

Chelsea Pimentel, 33, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of Kevin Stoughton, 62, at his North Sixth Street apartment, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

She was held overnight on charges of murder, assault and battery, and assault and battery on a household member.

The DA’s office said Pimentel had apparently been staying at the apartment for some time.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, New Bedford police were dispatched there for a well-being check at the request of Fairhaven police, who had just received a call from Pimentel’s parents. According to the DA’s office, she called her mother that morning and said “a man had died in her presence.”

Police arrived to find Stoughton dead. The DA’s office said Pimentel was questioned, then allowed to go stay at a hotel while detectives investigated. Once it was determined to be a homicide, she was taken into custody.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more information.