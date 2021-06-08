CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
New Bedford Whaling Museum to offer coronavirus vaccines

SE Mass

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: New Bedford Whaling Museum

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP/WPRI) — The New Bedford Whaling Museum is offering two free admission passes to anyone who gets a coronavirus vaccine at the clinic being held at the museum.

In addition, the first 25 people who get a shot at Wednesday’s clinic will also get a gift bag from the museum’s gift shop.

The clinic is scheduled to run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, which has received federal authorization for use in anyone age 12 and older.

Preregistration is encouraged but walkins are also welcome to get a shot, which are free.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

