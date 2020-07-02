New Bedford Whaling Museum reopening with pay-what-you-can model

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The New Bedford Whaling Museum announced Wednesday that it will reopen next week after being closed since mid-March.

The museum will be reserved for members only starting on Thursday, July 9, then open to the public on July 23.

“As a place that ignites learning and welcomes the community, we are eager to play our role in this particular moment when we all need to feel a little bit of normalcy,” President and CEO Amanda D. McMullen said.

The museum will be open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests must wear masks and are asked to practice social distancing, which will be made easier by a new one-way path through the museum.

The facility will operate at 25% capacity to start, which is a maximum of 125 people. In addition, the museum is instituting a timed, online reservation system to reduce traffic and time spent in line.

“Because of the significant financial impact that COVID has had on our community, during our reopening phase we have decided to offer admission to the Museum on a pay-what-you-can model, ensuring that everyone can have the opportunity to take a break and enjoy our galleries,” McMullen added.

The museum also said it’s installed plexiglass in certain locations as well as hand sanitizer stations and a UV air purification system throughout the building meant to reduce the spread of viruses and bacteria.