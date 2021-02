NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford toddler who’d been missing since November has been found safe, according to police.

Police said 2-year-old Carlynn Cintron was found in New York and was returned to her custodial parent.

Prior to Friday, Carlynn was last seen with Carmen Cintron on November 27, 2020. Police didn’t specify whether Carmen was also found.