New Bedford to test new emergency notification system on Tuesday

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The city of New Bedford plans to test its new emergency notification system Tuesday afternoon.

Launched last month, NB Alert allows public safety officials to quickly deliver messages to targeted areas or the entire city in the event of emergency situations such as major storms, evacuation notices, and missing child reports.

The test is scheduled for 4 p.m. City officials said calls will go out to landline phones and those who have signed up to receive alerts on their cell phones. Click here to sign up and learn more.

The program is only available to New Bedford residents. Those who choose to receive general updates will also receive calls or texts regarding street closures, parking bans, school closures and more.

Anyone with questions can contact the city’s Emergency Management Office at (508) 961-3060 and press 2 for the administrative office.