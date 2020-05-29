Breaking News
New Bedford to start handing out free masks to residents this weekend

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford residents in need of face masks will be able to receive one for free beginning this weekend.

Mayor Jon Mitchell said earlier this month that the city would start offering free face masks to any resident who wants one through the new MaskNB initiative.

“By supplying enough masks for all our residents, we are not only taking an important step in that direction, but we are doing something unique that few cities have been able to undertake,” Mitchell said.

Masks will be distributed in a drive-through system from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the New Bedford High School parking lot.

Volunteers will hand out the masks based on residents’ requests, which the city is asking be limited to the number of people in each household, the elderly and the immunocompromised.

Pickup times have been determined by ward:

  • Ward 1: May 30
  • Ward 2: May 31
  • Ward 3: June 6
  • Ward 4: June 7
  • Ward 5: June 13
  • Ward 6: June 14

The city said additional dates may be announced based on available supplies.

