New Bedford to host 105th annual ‘Feast of the Blessed Sacrament’

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Whaling City is preparing for its 105th annual “Feast of the Blessed Sacrament,” which kicks off Thursday evening.

The four-day-long feast is recognized as the largest Portuguese feast in the world.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Thursday and will be open during the following dates and times:

Thursday, August 1: 6-11:45 p.m.

Friday, August 2: Noon-11:45 p.m.

Saturday, August: Noon-11:45 p.m.

Sunday, August 4: Noon-11:45 p.m.

According to organizers, approximately 100,000 people are expected to attend the annual event.

Entrance to the feast is free of charge, though attendees must pay for parking. Parking can range between $5 to $10, depending on where you park.

Organizers are reminding those attending of the bag policy that is in place:

No backpacks, oversized purses, or coolers will be allowed.

Only clear backpacks, clear ziplock bags, small purses, wristlets, handheld bags, medical bags, and baby bags will be allowed.

There is also a list of prohibited items available online. Some prohibited items include drones, pets, alcoholic beverages, coolers, fireworks and hoverboards. Outside food and beverage is also not allowed at the event.

Full list of prohibited items

