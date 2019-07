NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) โ€” A large fireworks display lit up the New Bedford skyline Thursday night as the city celebrated the Fourth of July.

The fireworks were set off on a barge positioned at the end of the State Pier in the Port of New Bedford.

Happy Fourth of July! If you couldn't make it to see some fireworks tonight – you can watch New Bedford's right here! ๐ŸŽ†๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ Posted by WPRI 12 on Thursday, July 4, 2019

On Wednesday night, Eyewitness News live-streamed McCoy Stadium’s Fourth of July fireworks display that followed the Pawtucket Red Sox’s game against the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRaiders.