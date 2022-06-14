NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — As we head into peak mosquito season, health and environmental officials in New Bedford are taking steps to prevent the spread of illnesses like EEE and West Nile virus.

The city announced Tuesday that the New Bedford Health Department is starting up its annual monitoring program to track the potential threat of mosquito-borne diseases. The agency will be working with the Bristol County Mosquito Control Project and Mass. Department of Public Health.

Crews will be placing traps to collect mosquitoes and monitoring their activity through September.

The Bristol County Mosquito Control Project also plans to start performing targeted ground spraying on Thursday, June 16, with a focus on parks and other locations that host large events. Those include:

Buttonwood Park

Brooklawn Park

Fort Taber

Hazelwood Park

Riverside Park

Clasky Common Park

Ashley Park

Wing’s Court and Custom House Square areas

Downtown New Bedford

Spraying will be conducted every Thursday between 2 a.m. and sunrise. If it’s raining, it will take place the following day, according to the city.

The city also offered some tips to avoid mosquito bites: