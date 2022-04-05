NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — In an about face, New Bedford will not enforce its pay-to-park policy outside of a popular playground, at least for the time being.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell suspended enforcement of the parking policy Tuesday for the parking lot at Pope’s Island Marina, which is adjacent to Noah’s Place.

Noah’s Place, which opened in 2017, is an inclusive playground for children of all abilities. It’s named after Noah Fernandes, a boy who died at the age of 14 after being diagnosed with MELAS, a rare genetic condition that affects bodily systems, including the brain and muscles.

Mitchell said the city will assess the usage of the parking lot this summer, adding that it also serves two marinas which together have more than 250 boat slips. The parking lot itself only has 172 parking spaces.

The New Bedford Park Board of Commissioners voted unanimously last month to install parking meters in the lot, with 25 spaces being dedicated to Noah’s Place.

Under the new policy, the city would give those visiting Noah’s Place two hours worth of free parking. But drivers would still need to check in through a smartphone app, regardless of whether they’re parking to park or not.

“By reserving spaces for Noah’s Place and allowing playground users to park free for two hours, the policy sought to carve out spaces for playground users while ensuring reasonable turnover of those spaces so that they might be fully utilized,” the city said in a statement.

Over the years, city employees have noticed that Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket ferry passengers were parking in the lot to avoid paying for parking in the dedicated ferry lot.

“These pressures at times have led to cars parking on the lawn of the park itself, an inherently unsafe practice that can also cause damage to the park,” the city explained.

The decision to suspend the pay-to-park policy comes after the city received blowback from playground regulars who don’t believe there is a parking problem at the marina.

The city hasn’t specified how long the pay-to-park policy will be suspended, only stating that the usage of the lot will be assessed throughout the busy summer months.

It’s unclear at this time whether the city still plans on installing the parking meters, which were scheduled to be added on April 15.