New Bedford surge center discharges final COVID-19 patients

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A COVID-19 surge facility in New Bedford released its last patients this week, according to Mayor Jon Mitchell.

The Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Care Center was reopened in January as the area experienced a second surge of new cases and hospitalizations.

The mayor said the facility cared for 67 patients over the past two months.

“A needed overflow center to ease the burdens on our hospital system,” he wrote in a tweet.

Mitchell said Essex Group Management Corp., which ran the surge center, will keep the facility ready to reopen if necessary.

“We’re going to keep it moth-balled essentially for 60 days just in case, but we’re pretty confident we aren’t going to need it,” Mitchell said. “Our focus now of course is getting shots in people’s arms and we’re trying to do that as fast as humanly possible.”