New Bedford school superintendent Thomas Anderson arrived in the district in July 2018. (Photo: Brandon Truitt, WPRI-TV)

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Anderson announced he is leaving the district after taking a job leading public schools in his hometown of East Hartford, Connecticut.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to the parents, students, and staff in New Bedford,” Anderson said in a statement. “We have raised overall expectations, made significant capital improvements, and increased academic achievement in many areas.”

Anderson has been in charge of the district since 2018. His initiatives included increasing enrollment and dual-language opportunities and creating a magnet academy at New Bedford High School, the district said.

Anderson previously served as superintendent of schools in Randolph, Massachusetts, from 2014 to 2018.