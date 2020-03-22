Fallen New Bedford soldier laid to rest

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Private First Class Justin Candido Kirby, 21, was laid to rest Saturday with only immediate family members in attendance.

The family said he was born to serve his country, but his life was cut short earlier this month during a training exercise at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.

PFC Kirby’s body returned home on Saturday and he received a private state police escort from Logan International Airport to his home city of New Bedford.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, not many people were allowed to attend the funeral. Instead, the family asked people to line the streets of New Bedford to pay respects. A private burial was held in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

The family said Kirby had a deep love for the arts, sailing, and cared most for his family.

“He was a positive person and would do anything for anyone and gave me hope.”