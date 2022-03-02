EMBDEN, Maine (WPRI) — A New Bedford man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend last month was recently arrested in Maine.

Tylor Santos, 29, is facing various charges in connection with the non-fatal shooting that occurred in New Bedford on Jan. 6, according to Massachusetts State Police.

While investigating, detectives determined Santos had traveled to Maine immediately after the shooting.

The United States Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined the investigation and eventually discovered Santos was likely hiding out at a residence in Embden, Maine.

Police said their troopers joined Maine officials and federal agents on Monday to search the home.

As officers approached, police said Santos ran from the back of the house onto the frozen Embden Pond before retreating into the home where he was surrounded and eventually surrendered.

Santos was arrested on several warrants charging him with multiple offenses related to the shooting as well as to other incidents, police said.

Those charges include assault with a dangerous weapon, attempted assault and battery with a firearm, domestic assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation or suffocation, threats to commit a crime, various firearms offenses, possession of a Class A narcotic with intent to distribute and a number of motor vehicle offenses.

Prosecutors are arranging for him to return to Massachusetts to face those charges.