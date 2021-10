NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The 16th Annual New Bedford Chowder Festival took over City Pier 3 on Saturday.

The festival featuring local restaurants and caterers, brought thousands of people to the seaport in search of the best “chowdah”.

12 News Anchor Kait Walsh helped judge the event alongside Food Network’s Stephen Coe. They tried about twenty chowders and soups.

The event also featured live entertainment.