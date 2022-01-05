New Bedford Schools pause athletics due to rise in COVID-19 cases

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — An increase in COVID-19 cases among several middle and high school athletic teams in New Bedford has prompted the district to put a pause on those activities.

Superintendent Thomas Anderson announced Tuesday there will be no practices or competitions held through Friday, Jan. 7.

“As the number of positive cases continue to rise in our community, we are also experiencing an increased number of positive cases on our athletic teams,” Anderson said in a memo to the School Committee. “We now have several teams proactively participating in the Test and Stay Program due to an increasing number of positive cases over the past weekend.”

School officials said they will reevaluate the situation over the weekend and hope to have athletics back up and running by Monday, Jan. 10.

“The safety of all our students and staff is our foremost priority and this pause in activities will help to limit spreading infections,” said Jodi Spencer, the district’s health services manager. “As the situation is highly fluid, we will be assessing positivity rates on an hourly basis, which will inform our determination regarding extending this pause in athletics and for any other district events or activities going forward.”