New Bedford RMV closes early due to roof fire

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles’ service center on Theodore Rice Boulevard in New Bedford closed early on Tuesday due to a fire.

According to the firefighters’ union, the fire broke out near solar panels on the roof.

Ladder 3s aerial being used to access the roof for a fire near the solar panels on the Registry of Motor Vehicles in Industrial park today. #firefighter #iaff #pffm #local841 #newbedford https://t.co/sj6QlIjeX5 — NB FireFighters L841 (@L841NB) July 9, 2019

In a series of tweets, the RMV said the building was evacuated then temporarily closed due to a “facilities issue.”

#NewBedford Service Center will be closed for the rest of the day today. https://t.co/NmqI8VPSyD pic.twitter.com/25MLz6gg1h — Massachusetts RMV (@MassRMV) July 9, 2019

The Mass. State Lottery’s office nearby was also affected and closed for the day.

Our New Bedford office is closed for the remainder of the afternoon due to a facilities issue at an adjacent office. — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) July 9, 2019

The fire department cleared the scene around 3 p.m.