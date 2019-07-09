New Bedford RMV closes early due to roof fire

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles’ service center on Theodore Rice Boulevard in New Bedford closed early on Tuesday due to a fire.
According to the firefighters’ union, the fire broke out near solar panels on the roof.
In a series of tweets, the RMV said the building was evacuated then temporarily closed due to a “facilities issue.”
The Mass. State Lottery’s office nearby was also affected and closed for the day.
The fire department cleared the scene around 3 p.m.