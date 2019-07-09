Live Now /
New Bedford RMV closes early due to roof fire

SE Mass

Photo: Ryan Welch/WPRI-TV

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles’ service center on Theodore Rice Boulevard in New Bedford closed early on Tuesday due to a fire.

According to the firefighters’ union, the fire broke out near solar panels on the roof.

In a series of tweets, the RMV said the building was evacuated then temporarily closed due to a “facilities issue.”

The Mass. State Lottery’s office nearby was also affected and closed for the day.

The fire department cleared the scene around 3 p.m.

