NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — As the severe drought continues, the city of New Bedford is expanding its voluntary restrictions on daytime water use.

City officials said the reservoir is at a manageable level for now, but forecasts show the drought conditions are expected to persist.

Officials strongly encourage residents to limit nonessential outdoor water use, such as watering during or within 48 hours after measurable rainfall, using outdoor sprinklers, and washing vehicles or buildings.

Other nearby cities and towns have issued mandatory water restrictions due to the drought.