New Bedford rape suspect captured in Texas

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was arrested in Texas earlier this month on charges of statutory rape and witness intimidation.

Marvin Pineda, 43, is accused of raping a young girl, then trying to intimidate her family into not pressing charges. Pineda allegedly assaulted the girl early in the morning on Oct. 11 while he was a guest at a house party.

New Bedford police obtained an arrest warrant for Pineda on Oct. 26 after failing to locate him in the city. He was arrested on Nov. 9 by Texas Rangers in the parking lot of a motel in Beaumont.

Pineda remains in custody in Texas pending a rendition hearing. He’ll be brought back to Massachusetts for arraignment at New Bedford District Court at a future date.