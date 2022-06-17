NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man wanted for allegedly raping and sexually abusing a child has been arrested in Connecticut.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III confirmed Leon Mejia-Vincente was taken into custody in Willimantic Friday afternoon.

Both of his children, ages 5 and 17, were found safe and placed in the care of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, according to Quinn.

Quinn said Mejia-Vincente, who is originally from Guatemala, had been living in New Bedford with the children.

“When a child goes missing, the early stages of the investigation are critical to safely locating them,” Quinn said. “I am grateful for the cooperation of the Central American community in New Bedford that was critical to apprehending the suspect.”

The search for Mejia-Vincente began after a warrant was issued for his arrest on June 8. The 46-year-old was wanted on a number of charges, including rape of a child under 16 by force and assault and battery.

The specifics of the incident that led to the charges are unknown at this time, however, court records indicate that it happened last September.