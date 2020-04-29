New Bedford rape, kidnapping suspect captured in Philadelphia

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A man suspected of kidnapping and raping a woman at knifepoint nearly two years ago in New Bedford is now in police custody.

Carlos Vizcaino, 34, was arrested last week after Massachusetts State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service tracked him to Philadelphia, police said Wednesday.

Police allege Vizcaino held a woman against her will and sexually assaulted her for several hours. They said she was found without clothes on the morning of May 31, 2018, and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

State police added Vizcaino to their list of most wanted fugitives in May 2019 and developed new information on his whereabouts within the last two months.

Vizcaino was found to be living at a home in Philadelphia and on Tuesday, April 21, he was arrested and charged as a fugitive from justice. Police said he’ll be returned to Massachusetts to face charges of rape, armed kidnapping with sexual assault, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

He’ll also be charged with drug and motor vehicle offenses connected to separate incidents, according to police.