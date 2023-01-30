Close up of books on desk in library. (Getty Images)

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The New Bedford Public Library has officially unveiled a new online index of obituaries.

The index covers The Standard-Times from 1968 through present day.

The reference staff on hand used extra time throughout the pandemic to thoroughly scan and create digital copies of the obituary index collection, according to the library.

The obituary index collection was was previously only available in print.

The goal of the index is to allow those with deep roots in the city an opportunity to explore their families past through research.

“We are a city that cares deeply about family, community and celebrating our families’ histories,” Library Director Olivia Melo said. “This is a great example of work done by library staff during the hours we were closed to the public. Even with the doors closed, our library staff continued to work on projects that benefit the community.”

The index is organized by last name and references the date and page number of the newspaper obituary, according to the library, and the index will continue to be updated daily.

The obituary index can be found on the New Bedford Pubilc Library’s website.