US Postal Service worker charged with embezzling $20K

BOSTON (WPRI) — A U.S. Postal Service employee in New Bedford is accused of embezzling more than $20,000 in payments from customers for money orders and stamps.

Austin Correia, 22, of New Bedford, was indicted on one count of embezzlement and theft of public money, property or records, according to the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.

Correia began working for the U.S. Postal Service at the end of 2017 at both the Mount Pleasant and North Street Post Offices in New Bedford.

The indictment alleges Correia engaged in a scheme in which he received a cash payment from customers to purchase stamps or money orders, but voided out the valid transactions to make it appear as if they did not occur.

It goes on to say Correia provided the customer with the USPS product but took the cash payment for his own personal use either by pocketing the money or by purchasing gift cards sold at the Post Office.

He’s due to appear in federal court in Boston on Thursday.