NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police say they have seized firearms from juveniles twice in as many days.

According to police, detectives conducted a traffic stop on Monday after seeing a car failing to use turn signals in the area of Cedar Street.

The detectives found a silver firearm under the passenger seat loaded with six rounds of ammunition.

Police said the juvenile was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, firearm serial number defaced, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

In a separate incident just one day prior, New Bedford police arrested a juvenile after a report of gunshots at Rural Cemetery.

The boy had a revolver and eight live rounds in his pocket, police said. He was charged with charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.