New Bedford police shut down 3 drug trafficking operations in 2 days

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Narcotics detectives in New Bedford arrested three drug-trafficking suspects in a span of two days, according to city police.

On Friday, Oct. 29, police said they executed a search warrant at the Beetle Street home of Devon Hunt where they found more than 23 grams of cocaine, cutting agents, multiple cut-corner bags, a digital scale, 95 suboxone strips, a .40 caliber handgun with 12 rounds of ammo, and nearly $7,000 in cash.

Hunt, 27, was charged with trafficking in 18 grams or more of cocaine, possession of a class B drug, possession to distribute a class B drug, possession of a firearm, possession of a large-capacity firearm, having a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and unlawful possession of a large-capacity shotgun or rifle.

Hunt was previously found guilty of possession of a firearm in January 2019, police noted.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, detectives were investigating a suspected fentanyl distribution service being operated out of a home on County Street. Upon executing a search warrant, they found more than 31 grams of fentanyl, a digital scale, packaging materials and a little more than $7,000 in cash.

Troy Silveira, 56, was arrested and charged with trafficking in 18 grams or more of fentanyl, according to police.

That same day, narcotics and gang detectives took Matthew Caplan, 33, into custody on a charge of trafficking 36 grams or more of fentanyl.

Police said they searched Caplan’s Swift Road residence and seized 60 grams of fentanyl, two digital scales, multiple cut-corner bags, packaging materials, and $15,000 in cash.