New Bedford police sergeant to be laid to rest Tuesday

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Police Sgt. Mike Cassidy, who passed away last month after contracting COVID-19 is set to be laid to rest Tuesday morning.

Cassidy was a 27-year veteran of the force and served in the U.S. Marines during Operation Desert Storm prior to joining the New Bedford Police Department.

His funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. His burial will be private.

Hundreds of officers from departments across the state paid tribute to Cassidy at his wake Monday night. He was remembered for not only how he served, but how he loved.

“He was the kind of person who’d come into a room, run up behind you, and pick you up in a bear hug,” Lt. Scott Carola said.

Carola worked alongside Cassidy for 21 years and said it was an absolute honor to have him not only as a colleague, but a friend.

Along with several other accolades over the course of his career, Cassidy received two New Bedford Life Saving Awards, one of which he earned when he saved the life of a Market Basket employee in 2018 as he was grocery shopping.

“If it wasn’t for him, I would have died,” Stacy-Jo Romanski previously told 12 News. “He’s my angel in heaven, my hero.”