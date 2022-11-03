NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Several people were arrested Tuesday night after New Bedford police executed search warrants at two different apartments.

Detectives seized 50 grams of cocaine, 11.7 grams of fentanyl, and more than $5,600 in cash from a home on State Street, according to police.

Keith Bass, 42, was taken into custody on charges of trafficking cocaine and fentanyl. Police said he may face stiffer penalties because he’s previously been convicted of fentanyl distribution.

In a separate investigation, detectives searched a Sawyer Street apartment and found 36 grams of fentanyl and 9 grams of cocaine, along with oxycodone, ecstasy, $800 in cash and a loaded handgun with the serial numbers removed, police said.

The target of the warrant, 27-year-old Aries Ross, was arrested along with 24-year-old Liza Figueroa-Santiago and 21-year-old Kenny Gedeon, according to police.

Ross and Figueroa-Santiago were charged withy trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to violate controlled substance laws.

Gedeon was charged with possession of a class B substance, illegal possession of a firearm with the serial numbers obliterated, and illegal possession of ammunition.